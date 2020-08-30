Air Fryer Replacement Basket 3.7QT For COSORI Black CP137-AF Air Fryer, Non-Stick Fry Basket, Dishwasher Safe, FDA Compliant, C137-FB



Price: $23.99

Size: 3.7QT

Basket Dimension: 7. 5*7. 5*3. 5 inches

The basket only fits for Black CP137-AF of COSORI Air Fryer！

Nonstick Basket：Foods are as easy to take out as they were to put in. The nonstick surface of the basket results in less residue left behind. In turn, cleanup won’t be so rough.

NOTE:

Do not clean the basket when it is too hot.

Wash it with non-abrasive sponge rather than stainless steel sponges.

Dishwasher Safe

Frying foods doesn’t have to mean making a mess. Remove the baskets and separate them, then let your dishwasher take care of cleaning them up!

Nonstick Basket

Stable Basket

The inside basket fits perfectly with the outside basket and won’t rock when you pick it up.When you shake, the whole basket is stable.

Certified-safe: enjoy healthy cooking without worrying about hazardous chemicals. Our air fryer baskets are FDA compliant and CA prop 65 Compliant. High-caliber materials make sure to meet all your air frying needs. The baskets are made with high-caliber materials to meet all of your air frying needs.

Easy clean up: The baskets feature a durable non-stick coating so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your meal. Easily separate the inner and outer baskets for easy serving and clean up. The baskets are also dishwasher safe, making cleaning even easier.

Air Fryer Replacement Basket: ONLY applies to Black CP137-AF of COSORI Air Fryer！

Safe & convenient use: keep safe with the cool-touch handle and a safety guard over the button that separates the inner and outer baskets.