Air Fryer EVERUS 1700-Watts Hot Air Fryer Oven XL 5.8QT, Stainless Steel Electric Air Fryer Oilless Cooker with 8 Presets, Nonstick Square Basket, 100 Free Recipes Book Included

EVERUS 5.8QT air fryer helps you make a lot of delicious and healthy foods. It allows you to fry, roast, grill, and bake like a pro. This air fryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 5.8qt capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook the whole chicken.

5.8QT Air Fryer Oven: 5.8QT square nonstick basket is larger than other 4qt round baskets, it’s large enough to fit a 5 lbs-6 lbs whole chicken. And the XL 5. 8-Quart basket can provide the delicious food for at least 3-5 peoples, it’s also perfect for family party or Christmas party.

Fast Heating&8 Presets: 1700W high power, the electric air fryer heats up fast, 175℉-400℉ temperature range, 10℉ for a level, accurate temperature leads to more delicious food. 8 presets allows you to make beef, chicken, shrimp, fish, pizza, french fries, cakes, vegetables, 8 presets but more than 8, the possibilities and limitless.

Easy to Clean: Detachable nonstick basket provides you convenience of cleanup, clean the basket with non-abrasive sponge. Stainless steel exterior is easy to clean by damp cloth. There is no plastic to contact with your food, prevent odor during cooking.

2-Year Quality Warranty: For all customers who purchase EVERUS air fryer, we provide 24-month quality warranty, once it has any quality problems, we will replace or refund directly. ETL Listed/FDA Compliant, EVERUS air fryer provides you delicious and healthy food, wonderful gift for Christmas.