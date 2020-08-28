Air Fryer Cookbook For Beginners: 1001 Quick & Healthy Frying Recipes To Reduce Up To 75% The Fat Content Of Foods And The Risk Of An Instant Diabetes For You And Your Family



Price: $9.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 14:33:26 UTC – Details)

Unlock the full culinary power of your air fryer, take your kitchen skills to the next level and discover how to prepare scrumptious, crunchy meals without spending countless hours in the kitchen!

In this comprehensive air fryer cookbook, you’re going to discover a massive collection of the very best recipes you can whip up with your air fryer.

With 1001 recipes, this is the biggest air fryer cookbook available and will make sure you NEVER run out of ideas.

Each mouthwatering recipe contained in this guide has the following features to help you out:

● Easy-to-source ingredients: All the ingredients required for the recipes in this cookbook are the ones that you can conveniently find at your local farmer’s market or grocery store. No exotic ingredients that are tricky to find and use

Nutritional facts: Each recipe in this cookbook has a list of micro and macronutrients to help you effectively keep track of what is going into your body

Each recipe in this cookbook has a list of micro and macronutrients to help you effectively keep track of what is going into your body Preparation and cooking time: All recipes come with an estimated preparation and cooking time to help you effectively plan and fit your culinary activities into your busy schedule

All recipes come with an estimated preparation and cooking time to help you effectively plan and fit your culinary activities into your busy schedule Serving recommendations: Each recipe comes with a serving size suggestion to help prevent overeating and exceeding your caloric requirements

● Step-by-step cooking instructions: Each recipe has detailed cooking directions to help you take the guesswork out of preparing amazing, air-fried meals every time

Whether you currently lack kitchen skills or are a veteran chef looking for the definitive bible to cooking with the air fryer, this voluminous collection has everything you need to make mindblowing, air fried meals every time!