Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users



Price: $3.99

(as of Sep 06,2020 01:35:49 UTC – Details)

600 Easy Air Fryer Recipes for Quick & Hassle-Free Frying!

I bet you crave for simple, no-fuss air fryer recipes! That’s why I decided to create the best air fryer cookbook with 600 delicious & easy meals, that you’ll ever need to cook in your air fryer!

This air fryer cookbook for beginners has plenty of content in the following categories:

Lots of Poultry, Beef, and Pork air fryer recipes

Quick Snacks and Side Dishes

Vegetables and Vegetarian air fryer recipes

Great variety of Breakfast & Lunch recipes

The Most-Wanted healthy air fryer recipes for Sweets & Desserts

This complete Air Fryer recipes cookbook will take care of your scarce cooking time and will show you the easiest & tastiest way towards a whole new life with your ninja air fryer.