Air Fryer, Clikon 5.8 Quart Digital Touch Screen Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control 180-400°F Auto Shut off Air Fryers XL Family Size

Air Fryer 5.8L Large Airfryer 7-in-1 Programmable Electric Oilless Air Fryer Healthy Foods with Non Stick Fry Basket Auto Off



Why Choice Kitchen’s Air Fryer?

You can easily enjoy all of your favourite foods and snacks without adding extra calories to them by dunking them in oil for frying. Air frying is more healthier than deep frying and helps you reduce theextra cost of the cooking oil.

At least 4-6 people

ated power: 1300W

Color: Black

Rated voltage: 110-1200V / 50Hz

Cord length: 0.8 meters

Body material: plastic+Brushed panel

Healthier Frying, Healthier Lifestyle



Upgrade your cooking experience with Air fryer

Utilizing the 360° higher hot air technology, Air Fryer circulates hot air at a high speed from every angle, cooking your favorite dish without losing the nutrition and taste. Save your time, your energy, and your oil, make the perfect thanksgiving meal. 85% less fat than a deep fryer with evenly cooked.

Product capacity: 5.8L

7 preset programs

Time setting: 0-60 minutes adjustable

Temperature: 180-440 ° F (up to 440 ° C)

Control method: computer type (touch)

How to use: frying, grilling, frying and baking

Heating method: Patented high-speed air circulation technology

Tips for Clean:



1, If dirt is stuck to the basket or the bottom of the pan, fill the pan with hot water with some washing-up liquid.

2, Clean the pan and the basket with hot water, some washing-up liquid and a non-abrasive sponge

Caution:

Do not touch the pan during and sometime after use, as it gets very hot. Only hold the pan by the handle.

Product Include:

1 x 5.8L Air Fryer

1 x Double Grill

1 x USE Manul

1 x recipe

Features:



1) 5.8L Frying Basket

2) 180 – 400℉ Temperature Control

3) 1 minute to 60 minutes Timer

4) Dishwasher safe basket cleans easy

5) Amazing crispy food with little to no oil

6) Rapid Air Circulation Technology, 85% Less Oil

7) Non-stick coat removable basket, easy to clean

8) 7-IN-1 Image Menu such as fries, chicken, steak, cake, and more.

Grill, Roast, and Toast All In One

Expand the cooking possibilities of your air fryer by doing more than just frying. Grill juicy steaks, roast a pork loin, or even toast a slice of bread.

Enjoy healthy food

Make your favorite baked beans, casseroles, roasted veggies, and more. No oven required.

Crispy & Fresh

Indulge your cravings without the guilt! This air fryer allows you to fry your favorite foods without the extra calories by “frying” with air instead of dunking foods into oil!

Satisfy your sweet tooth and whip up a delicious cake, cookies, pies, turnovers and more. This air fryer gives you the option of using the “Cake” preset or setting a temperature as high as 400°F degrees.

7 preset programs – French fries, roast, shrimp, baked goods, chicken, steak and fish.

Digital easy touch LED panel, Timer with 60-minute auto shut-off

1300 watts of power. From 180°F – 400°F cooking temperature.

5.8 qt capacity is large enough for family-style cooking, Large easy grip handle, lets you cook 2 foods at the same time!

No oil smell, no splatter, no mess, Non-stick coated, removable parts are dishwasher safe