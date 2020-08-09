Air Fryer Accessories,Phillips Air Fryer Accessories and Gowise Air Fryer Accessories Fit all 3.7QT-4.3QT

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $39.99 - $36.99
(as of Aug 09,2020 13:43:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Phillips Air Fryer AccessoriesPhillips Air Fryer Accessories

Phillips Air Fryer AccessoriesPhillips Air Fryer Accessories

Phillips Air Fryer AccessoriesPhillips Air Fryer Accessories

Phillips Air Fryer AccessoriesPhillips Air Fryer Accessories

Phillips Air Fryer AccessoriesPhillips Air Fryer Accessories

Size

7 inch

8 inch

7 inch

8 inch

7 inch

7 inch

Number of accessories

7 pcs

8 pcs

19 pcs

18 pcs

12 pcs

8 pcs

Skewers Sticks

3 sticks

4 sticks

3 sticks

4 sticks

4 sticks

3 sticks

Skewers Sticks Material

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

Compatible

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer

Fit for phillips 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt-4.3qt and above air fryer

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

►12-SETS: This air fryer accessories includes 1 cake barrel, 1 pizza pan, 1 metal holder, 1 multi-purpose rack with skewers and 1 silicone mat. It’s enough for you to use it.
►100% COMPATIBLE: This air fryer accessories fits phillips air fryer and gowise air fryer more (3.7qt) to XL air fryers (5.8qt). don,t worry ,It is the perfect size.
►NOT TO FEEL OFF PAINTING: Cake barrel and pizza pan using high-quality materials, there is a protective layer (with anti-stick coating) on the air fryer Accessories surface, don,t use hard things to rub, your cake will not have black paint.
►CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Baking barrel and pizza pan (with anti-stick coating) can not be placed in the dishwasher cleaning, not use to rough cloth or metal ball vigorously rubbed, the others can be.
►COOKING BOOK AIR FRYER ACCESSORIES: Contains cooking time and suitable fry temperature ,common food materials ,Vegetables, meat, seafood,this deep fryer accessoriesr book is very useful !

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR