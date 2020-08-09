Air Fryer Accessories,Phillips Air Fryer Accessories and Gowise Air Fryer Accessories Fit all 3.7QT-4.3QT

Price:
Product Description
Size
7 inch
8 inch
7 inch
8 inch
7 inch
7 inch
Number of accessories
7 pcs
8 pcs
19 pcs
18 pcs
12 pcs
8 pcs
Skewers Sticks
3 sticks
4 sticks
3 sticks
4 sticks
4 sticks
3 sticks
Skewers Sticks Material
304 stainless steel
304 stainless steel
304 stainless steel
304 stainless steel
304 stainless steel
304 stainless steel
Compatible
Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer
Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer
Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer
Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer
Fit for phillips 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt-4.3qt and above air fryer
Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer
►12-SETS: This air fryer accessories includes 1 cake barrel, 1 pizza pan, 1 metal holder, 1 multi-purpose rack with skewers and 1 silicone mat. It’s enough for you to use it.
►100% COMPATIBLE: This air fryer accessories fits phillips air fryer and gowise air fryer more (3.7qt) to XL air fryers (5.8qt). don,t worry ,It is the perfect size.
►NOT TO FEEL OFF PAINTING: Cake barrel and pizza pan using high-quality materials, there is a protective layer (with anti-stick coating) on the air fryer Accessories surface, don,t use hard things to rub, your cake will not have black paint.
►CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Baking barrel and pizza pan (with anti-stick coating) can not be placed in the dishwasher cleaning, not use to rough cloth or metal ball vigorously rubbed, the others can be.
►COOKING BOOK AIR FRYER ACCESSORIES: Contains cooking time and suitable fry temperature ,common food materials ,Vegetables, meat, seafood,this deep fryer accessoriesr book is very useful !