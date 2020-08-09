Air Fryer Accessories,Phillips Air Fryer Accessories and Gowise Air Fryer Accessories Fit all 3.7QT-4.3QT



Price: $39.99 - $36.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 13:43:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Size

7 inch

8 inch

7 inch

8 inch

7 inch

7 inch

Number of accessories

7 pcs

8 pcs

19 pcs

18 pcs

12 pcs

8 pcs

Skewers Sticks

3 sticks

4 sticks

3 sticks

4 sticks

4 sticks

3 sticks

Skewers Sticks Material

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

Compatible

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

Fit for 4.2qt – 5.3qtand above air fryer

Fit for phillips 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt-4.3qt and above air fryer

Fit for 3.2qt – 3.5qt – 3.7qt and above air fryer

►12-SETS: This air fryer accessories includes 1 cake barrel, 1 pizza pan, 1 metal holder, 1 multi-purpose rack with skewers and 1 silicone mat. It’s enough for you to use it.

►100% COMPATIBLE: This air fryer accessories fits phillips air fryer and gowise air fryer more (3.7qt) to XL air fryers (5.8qt). don,t worry ,It is the perfect size.

►NOT TO FEEL OFF PAINTING: Cake barrel and pizza pan using high-quality materials, there is a protective layer (with anti-stick coating) on the air fryer Accessories surface, don,t use hard things to rub, your cake will not have black paint.

►CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Baking barrel and pizza pan (with anti-stick coating) can not be placed in the dishwasher cleaning, not use to rough cloth or metal ball vigorously rubbed, the others can be.

►COOKING BOOK AIR FRYER ACCESSORIES: Contains cooking time and suitable fry temperature ,common food materials ,Vegetables, meat, seafood,this deep fryer accessoriesr book is very useful !