Air Fryer Accessories 18 PCS with Recipe Cookbook Liners for GoWISE Ninja COSORI Cozyna Philips 5.3, 5.5, 5.8, 6 Qt Dishwasher Safe BPA Free, Matte Gold



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 05:18:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Cake Barrel

The non-stick easy-to-clean design makes the cake baking process fun. The top handle allows you easily take out it from your air fryer.

Pizza Tray

The 8-inch pizza tray suitable for 2-3 people, is non-stick and easy to clean. Use it with the air fryer to make a unique pizza by yourself.

Waffle Mold

The best assistant for waffle lovers, making waffles at home easily. It’s easy to operate, demold, and wash. You can put it on a tray when transfer or move.

Hot Dog Mold

Silicone hot dog mold can be used as a mold for home-made hot dogs, easy to make the healthy and delicious homemade hot dog. Or be used as a container to heat the dog and keep the shape.

Barbecue Rack

It’s perfectly sized and shaped for air fryer barbecue and meats, and elevates foods, baking dishes, and pans for better heat circulation so they cook evenly.

Skewers Rack with 4 Skewers Sticks

This Air Fryer skewers with 4 sticks is made of food-grade stainless steel, sturdy and practical. Double-layer design provides you more space to cook a large quantity of food.

Toast Rack

Convenient toast grills, with up to re-bake eight toasts at a time, to meet your daily breakfast needs. Can also be combined with barbecue grills to improve barbecue efficiency.

Dish Gripper

The dish gripper helps your get those hot dish or food from the air fryer, eliminates the need for bulky oven mitts. No more burnt fingers! Easy to use with one hand.

Magnet Cooking Guide

These air fryer magnet cooking guide sets show cooking times for a large variety of fresh or frozen foods, includes 36 common vegetables, meat, seafood & frozen food.

100 Air Fryer Liners

100 pcs of air fryer liners anti-stick non-toxic paper, 8.5 inches for most air fryers. The porous design does not hinder airflow, anti-stick and oil proof perfectly match your air fryer.

Food Clip

Perfect for handling any type of food. This food tongs has food-grade silicone covered in plier’s part, that won’t scratch your pots and pans.

6 Silicone Baking Cups

Use them to make not only muffins and cupcakes, but also individual cheesecakes, single-serving brownies, and other delicious desserts and treats.

Include What You Need – 8” Pizza Pan, 7.5” Cake Barrel, 8” Multipurpose Skewers Rack, 8” Metal Holder, 7” of Toast Rack, 100 pcs 8”5 Air Fryer Liners (Anti-Stick Paper), 3 of Magnets Sets, 1 of Hot Dog Mold, 1 of Food Clip, 1 of Silicone Oil Brush, 1 of Plate Gripper, 7” Silicone Mat, 6 pcs Silicone Cupcake Molds, pair of gloves(not silicone). And an air fryer Recipe Cookbook.

Our air fryer accessories are using certified material, those are 100% safe and healthier. Bake favorite cake in the Cake Barrel, cook delicious pizza in the Pizza Pan, maximize cooking surface with the Metal Holder and make skewers with the Rack! Bake desserts in Muffin Cups, protect your hands from heat with the Oven Mitts and protect your table surfaces with the Silicone Mat. Enjoy your healthy cooking time!

Perfect Fit for Most Brands XL Air Fryer – These accessories perfect fit for the Gowise USA, Philips, Cozyna and more XL air fryers (5.2qt to 6.8qt). The size of the cake basket is 7.5 inches and the pizza plate is 8 “. Other accessories are all universal models.

Dishwasher Available – They are easy to clean by the dishwasher. The pizza pan and cake basket was cover with Teflon, which is heat-resistant, non-viscous, and durable. Matte texture to avoid adhesion of food residue, grease, and dust. Silicone kits can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but avoid contact with flames. The gloves is not made for silicone, please wait the cookware cool down and use it.

Expand Your Cooking Dishes – If you love your Air Fryer, imagine that you can make more culinary masterpieces with our accessories set! Bake your favorite cake in the Cake Barrel, cook delicious pizza in the Pizza Pan, maximize your cooking surface with the Metal Holder and make skewers with the Multi-Purpose Rack! The newest recipe will help you cook more dishes.