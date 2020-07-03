Air France to cut more than 7,500 jobs

The airline expects more than 3,500 “natural departures” — through attrition — that will assist compensate for the job cuts

Air France will cut 6,560 jobs by the conclusion of 2022. Its subsidiary HOP!, a regional French operator, will cut 1,020 jobs over the next three years, not exactly halving its work force.

The global airline industry will lose an archive $84 billion this year, according to the International Air Transport Association, which will not expect a return to profitability in 2021 even though there is a sharp rebound in global economic activity.

At the height of the Covid-19 crisis, the business lost €15 million ($16.9 million) daily, Air France said Friday in a statement.

“Recovery looks set to be very slow due to the uncertainties regarding the health situation, the lifting of travel restrictions and changing commercial demand,” the company said. Air France does not expect to recover to its pre-pandemic activity until 2024. France pledged nearly $17 billion in June to support Airbus, Air France and its wider aviation industry, saying Europe cannot fall behind China and the United States in the global aerospace race because of the pandemic. The €15 billion ($16.9 billion) package included €7 billion ($7.9 billion) in support for Air France. Airbus said a week ago that it’s going to cut about 15,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its workforce, over the next 12 months. The European aircraft manufacturer is based in France but has production facilities in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. — Anneken Tappe contributed to this article.

