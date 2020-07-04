Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs – Armenian News

Air France-KLM plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs at its French arm as the airline industry reels from the coronavirus crisis.

Europe’s second-biggest airline will cut 6,560 staff at Air France, with its regional French carrier Hop! losing 1,020 jobs, BBC News reports, citing the company’s Friday statement.

In a statement, the firm said: “Recovery looks set to be very slow” due to uncertainties around Covid-19.

The cuts will need place on the next 36 months.

The group also cited the lifting of travel restrictions and changing customer demand as potential cause for concern later on.

At the height of the pandemic, revenues fell by 95% and the Air France airline was losing €15m (£13.5m) per day.

Air France does not are expecting that activity will reunite to its pre-pandemic level before 2024.

The group’s flagship airline expects to have cut more than 6,000 jobs by the finish of 2022, out of a current total of 41,000 staff.

“Natural departures”, such as retirements and employees who leave of their own accord, are anticipated to constitute about half of the reductions at Air France.

Its sister airline Hop! will see 1,020 jobs cut on the next 36 months. It currently employs more than 2,000 people.