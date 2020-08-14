Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: An Air France Airbus A380 jet at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris



PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in Air France- KLM (PA:-RRB- and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom chose to enforce a 14- day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Air France- KLM shares fell by 3.1%, amongst the worst entertainers on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index ().

Shares in Getlink (PA:-RRB-, which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2%. ADP (PA:-RRB-, which runs Paris’ airports, fell 2.3% while hotels business Accor (PA:-RRB- was down 2.1%.