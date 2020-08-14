Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: An Air France Airbus A380 jet at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris
PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in Air France- KLM (PA:-RRB- and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom chose to enforce a 14- day quarantine on all arrivals from France.
Air France- KLM shares fell by 3.1%, amongst the worst entertainers on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index ().
Shares in Getlink (PA:-RRB-, which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2%. ADP (PA:-RRB-, which runs Paris’ airports, fell 2.3% while hotels business Accor (PA:-RRB- was down 2.1%.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals …