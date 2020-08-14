Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: An Air France Airbus A380 jet at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in Air France- KLM (PA:-RRB- and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom chose to enforce a 14- day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Air France- KLM shares fell by 3.1%, amongst the worst entertainers on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index ().

Shares in Getlink (PA:-RRB-, which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2%. ADP (PA:-RRB-, which runs Paris’ airports, fell 2.3% while hotels business Accor (PA:-RRB- was down 2.1%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, and so rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR