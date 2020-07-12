Air Force veteran paints his entire yard with a 19,000sq ft Trump 2020 banner

An Ohio Air Force veteran used biodegradable paint to rework his entire yard into a Trump 2020 banner forward of the November election – incomes reward from the President himself.

J.R. Majewski, of Port Clinton, used round 120 gallons of paint to create a 19,000-square-foot banner to cowl his lengthy, triangular entrance yard of of his Bay Township residence.

This is not the primary time the yard was restyled Majewski, who final July painted a large American flag in his yard to honor patriotism and his fellow navy veterans.

But this yr he wished to give attention to President Donald Trump.

Photos of Majewski’s garden present the close to entirety of his garden has been painted darkish blue with the phrase ‘Trump 2020 Keep America … Great!’

He used biodegradable, chalk-based paint to keep away from harming his yard after which setting.

J.R. Majewski (pictured) is an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan and now resides in Bay Township, Michigan

The area was initially going to be a National League of Families POW/MIA flag, however he chaged his thoughts after speaking to his fellow veterans

Several neighbors and a state official have stopped by to see the show, which Majewski mentioned has garnered constructive suggestions

Initially, Majewski instructed Port Clinton News Herald that he deliberate to color the National League of Families POW/MIA flag, however found there could possibly be issues with the quantity of black paint wanted.

The inspiration to create a campaign-like Trump banner sparked after talking with different members of a native veterans group, lots of that are Trump supporters.

‘You see and listen to a lot from the president on his help of the navy. New weapons, new tools, new know-how — all of these issues matter,’ mentioned Majewski.

‘I feel as a veteran, it’s extremely appreciated.’

Majewski, who served in Afghanistan, mentioned he remembers going greater than 40 days with out a bathe as a result of that they had no entry to operating water.

Since the banner was accomplished, Majewski mentioned he is acquired overwhelmingly constructive and even obtained a shout out from Trump.

‘Thank you to J.R. Majewski, a nice Air Force Veteran and Trump Supporter who did a lovely job of turning his garden into a big Trump Sign,’ Trump wrote on Sunday morning,

‘Thanks additionally to your improbable Ohio neighbors. We are making report progress on JOBS, and so forth. Big Silent Majority!!!’

He’s additionally heard help from the Ottawa County Republican Party and Rep. Douglas Swearingen of District 89, who visited the mural.

Majewski was additionally featured on Fox & Friends ‘Shot of the Morning’ phase the place he confirmed off the banner.

‘I feel he is going via a lot proper now, bother s and turmoils proper now, and a lot of individuals like myself out right here supporting him,’ he instructed the station.

‘And we have been silent, nevertheless it’s about time we voice our help.

Majewski mentioned that a number of of his neighbors have stopped by and he is acquired ‘a lot of constructive suggestions.’

He additionally positioned a few indicators across the banner saying that he can nonetheless be pals with individuals on the opposite finish of the political spectrum.

‘YES I help TRUMP and YES we will nonetheless be pals even for those who do not,’ one signal learn.

Majewski created a GoFundMe to boost cash so the banner can stay in place via the November election

‘We shouldn’t have to be vicious to 1 one other, that’s what’s dividing us proper now,’ siad Majewski.

‘Not that I wished it, however I did anticipate a little bit extra friction, however there was completely none.’

Majewski created a GoFundMe on Saturday to maintain the Trump banner on his garden via the November election.

‘I want to preserve the TRUMP Flag via November however the prices are be too substantial for me as a person,’ he wrote.

‘Donated funding could be used to buy of environmentally pleasant, non-VOC, natural discipline paint, software of the paint, and garden upkeep of the flag.’