Air Force Vet Refuses To Remove American Flag Face Covering After His Supermarket Boss Orders Him To

An Air Force veteran is fuming today after the supermarket company for whom he works purchased him to remove his American flag face covering.

Air Force Vet Is Told To Remove American Flag Face Covering

Gary Dean, a veteran of the United States Air Force, told WCTI-TV that he used an American flag face covering at his task at Food Lion in Havelock, North Carolina for months without any concerns. That’s why he was stunned on Tuesday afternoon when a supervisor notified him that his patriotic face covering was prohibited, particularly since it revealed the stars and stripes.

“Apparently corporate came down and said ‘somebody was offended by the image of the American flag on the face covering,’” Dean stated.

The 69-year-old military veteran was not having any of it, nevertheless; he stopped his task instead of remove the covering.

“As a veteran, my dad being a World War II hero, my best friend killed in Vietnam, out of respect for them I can’t just say…’I’ll take my flag and put it in my pocket,’” he stated. “I had to quit, out of principle.”

Dean went on to state that he was surprised and horrified that the American flag would stink to anybody, specifically in a military town.

“Why would anybody for any reason be offended by the American flag, the stars and stripes?” he questioned.

