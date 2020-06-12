Air Force sergeant ‘scribbled far-right extremist phrases in blood after he killed a cop in ambush’

An Air Force sergeant allegedly scribbled far-right extremist phrases in blood after he killed a Northern California sheriff’s deputy and wounded two the others in an ambush this weekend, authorities say.

Steve Carillo, 32, was charged with 19 felonies following the incident on Saturday in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, as cops investigated reports of a van containing guns and bomb-making materials spotted in the location.

The charges include, murder, attempted murder, explosives charges and carjacking. Carillo is speculated to have thrown pipe bombs in the confrontation before he was wounded and apprehended.

Carillo is alleged to have written the words ‘boog’ and ‘I became unreasonable,’ which have ties to far-right extremism, on a car just before cops took him away.

The word ‘Boog’ is short version of boogaloo, a movement of far-right anti-government extremists on the website 4chan, NBC News reports.

The quote ‘I became unreasonable’ is from memes that have popped up in Facebook groups where users comment about their hopes of a second American civil war.

The words were actually said by Marvin ‘Killdozer’ Heemeyer, a far-right extremist and business owner in Granby, Colorado, who knocked down buildings with a modified bulldozer over a zoning dispute in 2004.

Carillo is also speculated to have written ‘Stop the duopoly’, also in blood on the vehicle. The statement comes from non-violent political slogans used by libertarians running for office.

Authorities say Deputy Damon Gutzwiller, 38, died in the ambush allegedly started by Carrillo. An additional deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand.

Carrillo was shot during his arrest and was treated at local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

It was also unmasked that the FBI is investigating if you have a link between Saturday’s ambush and the death of Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer who had been killed in a drive-by shooting at a US courthouse in Oakland on May 29.

A Travis Air Force Base spokesman confirmed Sunday that Carrillo had arrived at Travis Air Force Base in June 2018 and was a person in the 60th Security Forces Squadron.

They also unmasked that Carrillo’s wife Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, who had been also in the Air Force, was found dead in an off-base hotel in May 2018 while she was stationed in South Carolina. She was 30.

Her death was investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and ruled a suicide, according to the Air Force.

The ambush unfolded in Santa Cruz County as officers taken care of immediately a 911 call concerning the suspicious van.

A report was made to police that there have been guns and bomb-making devices inside, authorities said.

The van went down a driveway at Carrillo’s home and the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was wounded and later died at a hospital.

Another deputy was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and struck by a vehicle since the suspect fled.

Carrillo allegedly attemptedto carjack a vehicle and was wounded while being arrested.