Aimée Osbourne doesn’t regret not appearing on ‘The Osbournes’

The now 36-year-old singer and actress talked about her decision to not appear on the show during a recent interview with radio station Q104.3 New York, where she was promoting her band ARO’s new single “Shared Something With The Night.”

Osbourne is the eldest daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne.

The couple appeared with their other two children, Jack and Kelly, on the MTV show which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Naturally Aimée Osbourne was familiar with fame.