Ailun Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch lite 3Pack Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch lite 2019 Anti Scratch



Price: $6.89

(as of Aug 03,2020 22:52:06 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Quantity

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

Compatible Models

iPad Pro 11 inch display 2018

iPad Pro 12.9 inch display 2018

Galaxy Tab S5e(10.5 Inch)

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 [2019]

Galaxy Tab A 8.0(2019)(Wifi)

Galaxy Tab A 8.0(2019)(4G)

Feature

Anti-Scratch,Case Friendly

Anti-Scratch,Case Friendly

Tempered Glass,9H Hardness

Ultra Clear,Anti-Scratch

Tempered Glass,9H Hardness

Tempered Glass,9H Hardness

Frequently Asked Questions:



1.The flexibility of the Glass Screen Protector is just the same as the plastic material,Is it made of tempered glass or plastic?

This screen protector is a real tempered glass.The plasticly flexibily is the exact reason why we call it tempered glass screen protector.Tempered or toughened glass is a type of safety glass processed by controlled thermal or chemical treatments to increase its strength compared with normal glass.

2.It can’t tell it’s Glass or Plastic by the appearance and we don’t have the high-tech laboratory equipment at home, so what could we as a customer do to identify it?

Well,there does have one simple,quick and cost-effective way to run a test all by yourself, and it’s supper accurate.as the basic scientific fact, the Melting Point of most plastic at between 160 and 210 degrees Celsius while the glass material is at least over 1400 degrees Celsius,so is there a lighter around?

3. Does it come with a cleaning wipe to use prior to placing on the phone?

Yes,the package includes: 4*Guide Stickers,2*Wet Wipe&2*Dry Wipe,2*Dust Absorber

4.How can I remove bubbles?

Before placing the screen protector,please first clean the screen by using kits in the package.

If there are bubbles, please try to press the bubble by using your finger with a little force,

and try to use a ruler or a credit card to help you with the problem,but a thin cloth pad is needed on the surface of the screen to avoid scratches the protector.

5.Will the screen protector affect sensitivity or the 3D Touch function?

No, the screen protectors won’t affect the touch sensitivity and 3D Touch function since the thickness of the screen protector is only 0.33mm. The screen protector is just like your original glass screen.

6.How can I remove a cracked glass screen protector?

Lift the screen protector with the card from any corner of the screen protector. Once the corner has been lifted off the device, hold the corner and remove slowly.( If you would ever find CHIP or CRACK on screen protector, for your safety, please wear glove to remove screen protector gently to avoid any possible further damage or injury)

Precise laser cut tempered glass, exquisitely polished, rounded edges. Original HD Clarity and Touchscreen Accuracy. Reduces fingerprints- Oleophobic Coating magically resists oils and reduces annoying fingerprints.

Perfect fit: the Screen Protector is specially designed for Nintendo Switch lite. And Anti-chip rounded edge improves gliding and grip experience.

Easiest Installation – removing dust and aligning it properly before actual installation, no worrying about bubbles,enjoy your screen as if it wasn’t there.

Protect the Screen against dust,scratches and shocks by coating the glass shield on the screen.