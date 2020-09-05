Aigital WiFi Range Extender 300 Mbps Mini Wireless WiFi Repeater Router Internet Signal Booster with WPS Function 2.4GHz Band Amplifier with High Gain Dual Antenna Covering Whole Smart Home



Price: $21.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 07:09:13 UTC – Details)



2 Optional Working Modes:

❤️ 【HIGH SPEED】:Increases the range of the WLAN network quickly and easily up to 300 Mbps for smooth, fast data transfers.To powerful WiFi with the available Gigabit Ethernet port for boosted speed and performance.

❤️ 【UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY】:WiFi Booster are compatible with any router or access point, making it easy to expand and strengthen your network in 2.4G, Boost your existing network range.This Wifi repeater is small and discreet, easily blending into your home decor.

❤️ 【DUAL ANTENNAS】:Two 180° rotating antennas ensure better wireless performance in penetrating walls.Eliminate dead spots in rooms with weak WiFi coverage with our Wifi range extender.

❤️ 【2 WORKING MODES】:WiFi Repeater / Router Mode, which is suitable for your kinds of network demands.

❤️ 【INSTALL EASILY 】:Instructions were clear and simple. Mini wall plug design make it easy setup and flexible placement allows movement of the range extender to any outlet after initial setup.ONLINE SETUP VIDEO: https://youtu.be/amTLyY5xDp0​