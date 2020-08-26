Aigital WiFi Extender 300 Mbps Wireless Repeater Internet Signal Range Booster Adapter, Easy Setup WLAN Network Amplifier Access Point Dongle WiFi Blast – 2.4GHz WPS Function New Chip



Price: $20.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 07:49:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Several Working Methods Meet your various needs to network:



Repeater Mode

Function: Expand existing WiFi Range to achieve full coverage.

When to set to Repeater Mode?

— When you have a WiFi network but its range is not large enough to cover farther rooms or you have WiFi Dead Zones at home.

Set to Repeater Mode, enjoy network anywhere at house.

AP Mode

Function: Create a wireless access point for more devices to use.

When to set to AP Mode?

— When you are willing to connect this WiFi extender with your home router or modem via an Ethernet cable.

Set to AP Mode, get wireless hotspot.

WPS Connection

Use WPS button to connect to the WiFi.

When to use WPS?

— When somebody visit you and you don’t want to publish your password, or you forget its password.

WPS connect, No need to enter password to connect the wifi.

WPS Setup

Press WPS Button on your main router for 3s, then press the WPS Button on this mini extender for 3s, wait for their connection.

1x Mini Extender

1x Ethernet Cable

1x User Manual

Easy to Set Up:



Follow below steps, you can get it work within 5 mins

Connect to “WiFi Repeater”;

Open setup page 192.168.10.1;

Log into admin page;

Choose “Repeater”;

Select home wifi name;

Set SSID; Type home wifi password as security key;

Done. Reconnect to new wifi.

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Supported Voltage:110V-240V

Maximum WLAN security with WPA2,WPA and WEP(128/64)

Antennas integrated

2 Modes: Wireless Repeater Mode, Wired AP Mode

Easily boost existing wifi range and get fully covered.

300Mbps transmission rate and 2.4GHz network.

Support WPS connection safely.

Easy setup and connection. After-sale: [email protected]