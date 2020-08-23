AIG Women’s Open: Sophia Popov wins first major with brilliant final round at Royal Troon | Golf News

Last Updated: 23/08/20 5:45 pm
World No 304 Sophia Popov won her first major in sensational design as she stormed to success at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.
Leading by 3 shots overnight, Popov recuperated from a bogey on the opening hole of her final round to shoot a three-under par 68.
She completed 3 shots clear of Jasmine Suwannapura and 4 clear of Minjee Lee, with Inbee Park the just other gamer to end up under par for the competition.
More to follow
