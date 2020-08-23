AIG Women’s Open: Sophia Popov wins first major with brilliant final round at Royal Troon | Golf News





Sophia Popov won the Women’s Open

World No 304 Sophia Popov won her first major in sensational design as she stormed to success at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

Leading by 3 shots overnight, Popov recuperated from a bogey on the opening hole of her final round to shoot a three-under par 68.

She completed 3 shots clear of Jasmine Suwannapura and 4 clear of Minjee Lee, with Inbee Park the just other gamer to end up under par for the competition.

More to follow