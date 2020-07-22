AIG to remain title sponsor of Women’s Open for further two years | Golf News





Georgia Hall was Women’s Open champ in 2018

AIG has actually extended its title sponsorship of the AIG Women’s Open for a further two years, the R&A has actually revealed.

The brand-new offer takes AIG’s collaboration through to 2025, with the Championship likewise going through a modification of name following a joint-rebranding procedure.

R&A president, Martin Slumbers, stated: “The R&A and AIG share a long-lasting vision for the AIG Women’sOpen We are lucky to have such a dedicated partner in supporting females’s golf.

AIG has actually devoted to sponsoring the Championship till 2025

“The AIG Women’s Open is an international champion and its brand-new name shows its growing stature and widening global appeal.

“Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women’s golf. The AIG Women’s Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf.”

Georgia Hall, the 2018 champ, included: “I am so grateful that AIG has continued to support women’s golf, particularly in the face of a pandemic. It shows their dedication and support of us as athletes which we greatly appreciate.”

Hinako Shibuno will safeguard her Open title at Royal Troon next month

Peter Zaffino, President of AIG, stated, "over 40 years, this renowned champion has actually offered an international phase to display first-rate females's golf.

“AIG happily stands as allies with these achieved gamers, and with females in company and society. In the face of tough international scenarios, we are happy that our increased assistance of the AIG Women’s Open will make it possible for these devoted specialists to complete and break down barriers that will supply an enduring example for future generations.”

The R&A has actually likewise introduced a brand-new competition site for the AIG Women’s Open which can be accessed at www.aigwomensopen.com.