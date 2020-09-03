AIFF’s roadmap in motion with both Mohun Bagan & East Bengal set to play in ISL 7

Mohun Bagan & & East Bengal’s addition in ISL from the 2020-21 season was constantly on the cards …

With East Bengal set to get in the Indian Super League (ISL), following the steps of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, it definitely is a landmark advancement in Indian football.

While Mohun Bagan combined with ATK to kind ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have actually roped in brand-new financiers Shree Cement Limited who are set to improve their quote to sign up with ISL which is simply a matter of rule.

The entry of the 2 Kolkata giants into the top-tier of Indian football definitely bodes well for the fans however likewise goes a long method towards satisfying the goals set in the roadmap for Indian football that the All India Football (*7 *) (AIFF) created in 2019 under recommendations from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The leading brass of the AIFF, led by President Praful Patel and General Secretary Kushal Das, had actually chalked out the roadmap for the future in the middle of a tiff in between I-League clubs and the AIFF. The clubs were promoting promo and transfer to be presented into the ISL.

AIFF initially provided a draft roadmap in September 2019 prior to the AFC authorized it at a conference in Kuala Lumpur a month later on. It need to be kept in mind that AFC General Secreatary Dato Windsor had actually even taken a trip to India and held a conference …