AIDGY Mountain Bicycles Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike Removable Lithium Battery Beach Snow Bicycle 26 Ebike 48V 8Ah 350W 500W 1000W Electric Moped



Price: $1,599.00

(as of Jul 31,2020 07:48:02 UTC – Details)





STRONG POWER: High speed brushless rear Motor offers strong power. 48V 8ah lithium battery, which is made of high-performance topbrand battery cells, has longer use time, with battery protection device. Removed and recharged at home and outside. Charge time about 6-8 hours. Over 1000 recharge cycles. Endurance up to 40km per charge by full electric mode; Up to 60km per charge by pedal assist mode.

THREE CYCLING MODES: [Pedal Assist Mode]-The motor will assist you with continuous power as you pedal the bicycle. [Fully Electric Mode]-Just twist the throttle (do not need to pedal). [Manual Mode]-Stepping on the pedal just as the common bike.

CONFIGURATION: Shimano transmission system has better quality and is more durable. Using thumb throttle and switching gears on different roads make riding easier and saving energy. Front and rear disc brake is more sensitive, which can effectively reduce the braking distance. Bright headlight ensure a good view at night. The electric bicycle weighs 28kg and has a maximum load of 150KG.

STRONG STRUCTURE: High quality all-terrain e-bike, fit for kinds of roads, such as flat road, muddy paths, sand beach or snowy hills. Equipped with high-strength & corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy folding frame and excellent lockable oil spring suspension front fork. 26 inch*4.0 topbrand fat tires, anti-puncture performance and stronger wear resistance.

Gift: Mudguard and rear seat frame.