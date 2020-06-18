Aidan O’Brien weights up Classic pack including Love and Mogul | Racing News

Aidan O’Brien could check out Epsom with both Love and Peaceful, winners of the English and Irish 1000 Guineas respectively.

Love currently heads the ante-post market for the Investec Oaks on July 4 following her comprehensive Newmarket victory, while Peaceful is as low as 4-1 with some firms after claiming the Curragh Classic last week-end.

O’Brien initially entered Peaceful for Saturday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, but eliminated a quick reunite with a step up in visit to either 12 furlongs for the English Oaks or 10 furlongs in the Prix de Diane on July 5 on the radar.

He said on Thursday: “We had in our minds she would stay further, therefore it was always possible she was going to train for the Oaks.

“I was speaking with the lads (owners Coolmore) today and each of them could be trained for the Oaks, herself and Love, and I believe the French Oaks could be the following day.

“She might go to France if Love goes to Epsom, but we’ll see what happens a couple of days before declarations.”

O’Brien’s Investec Derby plans are also undecided as yet, with Russian Emperor as low as 8-1 for the race with some bookmakers following his half-length win in Wednesday’s Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot.

The trainer said: “He looks like a horse that obviously gets a mile and 25 % and could easily get a bit further, so we’ll see what the lads want to do.

“He’d have the choice of the Epsom Derby, the French Derby or the Irish so we’ll see how he is in a few days.”

O’Brien did suffer Derby trial disappointment with Mogul in Tuesday’s King Edward VII Stakes, with the favourite finishing only fourth behind Pyledriver.

However, O’Brien expects Mogul to improve for the outing, which was his first since he finished fourth in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle in November.

He said: “We were experiencing him because we really wanted to get two incurs him prior to the Derby, demonstrably we did not have the full time and that’s just the way in which it was.

“That’s why we found Ascot with him – we thought a mile and a half would have been a little bit tougher than a mile and 25 % at Leopardstown.

“We wanted to obtain a good encounter him and let him get tired, so it will undoubtedly be interesting to see what he does between now and the Derby.

“There’s every chance he could make very good progress, but we had to run him, we had to take a chance on him getting tired because we were trying to put two runs into one run, if you know what I mean.”

Vatican City is another runner that is prominent in the ante-post betting after finishing second in the Irish 2000 Guineas and he could be also in the mix, although the altered British schedule this year means the Irish Derby on June 29 comes before Epsom.

O’Brien said: “The lads haven’t decided yet, but I would imagine they’ll run plenty of horses this year in the Irish Derby and the English Derby and you might get some running in the French Derby.

“The horses that were 2nd and third in the Guineas are under consideration aswell for the Derby, and so i suppose the lads will decide what they want to do in the next week and then hopefully we shall have some type of a plan.

“Obviously the Irish Derby is not the weekend coming but the following one, so it’ll all have to happen in the next couple of days.”