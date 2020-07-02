Aidan O’Brien on cusp of unique Derby history | Racing News

Since the very first Derby run in 1780, no coach has managed to win the Classic greater than seven instances – however that would all change this weekend.

Those who’re immortalised in tales of the Turf comparable to John Porter and Fred Darling ‘solely’ managed a powerful seven – together with Robert Robson on the flip of the 19th century.

However, an unassuming man primarily based at Ballydoyle stables in Tipperary might surpass them on Saturday, as Aidan O’Brien sends a six-strong group to Epsom Downs for the Investec Derby.

His Derby story started with Galileo in 2001 – and it’s fairly apt that it’s as a stallion that O’Brien’s first Derby winner has cemented the coach’s brilliance.

There was a 10-year hole after High Chaparral instantly doubled the Ballydoyle tally in 2002.

Since then, the yard has monopolised the blue riband with Camelot (2012), Ruler Of The World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017) and Anthony Van Dyck final yr.

“I suppose it all started with Galileo – but there are so many memories going back, of all the great Derby winners,” stated O’Brien.

“The thoroughbred breed is predicated on the Epsom Derby, it is the entire final check of the racehorse. Physical and psychological – they should get the journey, they should have tempo, they should act on the observe. It’s the final word check – and it has been that method for a very long time.

“It is what (owners) John (Magnier), Michael (Tabor) and Derrick (Smith) breed horses for- they test their horses. You have to have speed, you have to stay and you have to have courage.”

At Ballydoyle, they’ve even tried to recreate Epsom’s well-known Tattenham Corner on the gallops.

“Sue’s (Magnier) dad, Dr (Vincent) O’Brien, put Ballydoyle together – and when you come into Ballydoyle there’s a statue of Nijinsky there, who won the Triple Crown,” he added.

“Dr O’Brien had the entire place laid out to offer each horse each probability – there was no stone left unturned, and we had been simply very fortunate to inherit the gallops and the system actually. We’re in a really privileged place actually.

“When we came the template was there, and all we had to do was do our best and work hard and try to follow what he was after doing.”

Of course, 2020 has been no bizarre yr as a result of of the Covid-19 pandemic, however O’Brien is grateful to these in energy for protecting the race at its historic house.

“I think it’s incredible to get the race on at Epsom, incredible really – and full credit to everyone who made it happen,” he stated.

“You cannot recreate Epsom – the contours and every thing in regards to the place make it unique, (and) that is why it is the final word check. It’s sport on the prime degree, every thing will get examined – horses, jockeys, trainers – every thing will get put to the check.

“I’d be delighted if we won it again. We’re a small part of a massive team, so I’d be delighted for everybody. So many people put so much work into getting these horses there. It’s a chain of so many things, and everyone is so important.”

While O’Brien isn’t accountable for both of the highest two within the betting this yr, English King and Kameko, he does have six runners – three of which maintain stable claims, and two extra bred to be Classic contenders.

“Some of them are maidens, some are making serious progress from their first runs to the second,” he stated.

“With some horses, particularly Mogul, we would have appreciated two races – but it surely’s been unorthodox, and we needed to ship him to Ascot for a toughish race as a result of we hoped one race would do the job of what two would normally do.

“At Ascot, he simply acquired somewhat drained. We suppose that was the explanation greater than him not staying. We’ll discover out much more on Saturday.

“Russian Emperor got here out of his Ascot win effectively, and Ryan (Moore) was pleased with him. He’s one we’re wanting ahead to seeing over a mile and a half. He had a run earlier than the lockdown – so he was a match horse going into Ascot, as a result of he acquired one other one in after it as effectively.

“(Irish Guineas second) Vatican City is by Galileo, however he is associated to lots of fast horses. Padraig (Beggy) rode him that day (on the Curragh, behind Siskin) and located it exhausting to drag him up, so it is going to be fascinating. Often these you’re positive of getting the journey won’t have sufficient class.

“Mythical has improved lots for the Curragh, the place it did not actually work for him within the Gallinule. We suppose you may see a unique horse at Epsom – he is an excellent traveller, a cultured horse.

“Serpentine ran in a maiden first outing this yr and he acquired caught in a pocket and could not get out. He’s a horse that stays very effectively. Wayne (Lordan) rode him on the Curragh – he acquired an excellent break so simply let him roll alongside and he ran straight by the road, he wasn’t stopping. It’s going to be fascinating watching him over a mile and a half – he is a critically well-bred Galileo.

“Amhran Na Bhfiann is a lovely big horse who we always thought would get the trip well. His sister (Was) won an Oaks. He’s had one run this year in a race which worked out incredibly well. The winner (Tiger Moth) was second in the Irish Derby, the second (Dawn Patrol) was third in the Irish Derby and the third (Order Of Australia) was fourth, so it was a seriously strong maiden. He’ll get better with racing.”

While O’Brien is used to breaking data, he stays the epitome of modesty.

“It would be incredible to win an eighth (Derby), but we never really think of winning any race – because you lose a lot more races than you win, so you have to try to stay level,” he added.

“If you’ve looked under every stone when the stalls open, you’ve done your best. That’s all you can do.”

O’Brien will discover it unusual this yr, although, as a result of journey restrictions will forestall him from being at Epsom.

“I can’t go because if I do I have to go straight into quarantine the next day and then I wouldn’t be able to do my work,” he stated.

“I’d like to be there, however we’ve to abide by what the federal government thinks.

“I’m very relaxed watching on TV. It’s a great way to be, because you can just turn the television off! I’m relaxed because we have great people and great riders on the ground. We do all in our power, then hand it over.”