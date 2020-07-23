Aicok EM131A5C-BS Oven 1.1 cu. ft Countertop Microwave Multi-Stage Sensor Cooking, Touch Control Panel with ECO Mode and Sound On/Off, Popcorn Button



Make Cooking More Easier – Kitchen countertop microwave oven for preparing snacks, heating up last night’s leftovers or food preparation. One Touch Auto-Cook preset programs take the guess work out of heating your favorite foods, like pizza, potatoes, popcorn, frozen vegetables, beverages, and dinner plates.

Saving Your Kitchen Space – 1.1 cubic feet countertop microwave oven is perfect for small office kitchens, RVs, and apartments. external Dimension (w*d*h): 19. 2*15. 9*11. 5 inches, internal Dimension (w*d*h): 12. 36*13. 66*8. 7 inches.

One Touch Start – With the One Touch express heating settings, you can quickly start cooking for 1-6 minutes instantly. And countertop microwave has 10 power settings at 900 watts, an add 30 seconds button option, and a safety lock to keep kids safe.

Cooks Evenly and Fast – Removable glass turntable is included to make sure your frozen foods, leftovers, and popcorn are cooked evenly. Frozen foods are defrosted quickly with the Time or Weight defrost settings.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee – Easy to read touchpad display panel is illuminated with LED lighting (Features clock and timer functions). 2 Year Quality Assurance, you can buy with confidence and enjoy delicious happily.