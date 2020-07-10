AI in HR works – but not without a human element

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in to our daily interactions has truly made processes simpler and easier – from chatbots in our banking applications to location tools that facilitate our commutes, AI-powered solutions have now been designed to create an over-all better experience that suits an ever-connected, time-poor society.

Yet, as practical and effective as they are, there remains a feeling of disconnect. These tools don’t leave space for the grey areas. What happens, for instance, to the queries that aren’t programmed in to your bank’s chatbot? Where’s the ‘human help’ when you need it most?

With AI playing a pivotal role in crafting business strategies focused on areas like customer acquisition, employee engagement, and provide management, it’s becoming increasingly crucial that you look at how those grey areas can be addressed – or risk losing out on talent, profitability and success. The answer is in a balanced human-AI approach.

There’s many examples of organizations that are creating digital HR strategies by harnessing the newest digital tools and features, and profiting from the results. But a undoubtedly successful digital HR strategy needs to have a balanced mixture of human touch, plus AI. Let’s explore some ways we can start to see the combination working better for business, keeping the employee experience in the middle of its objectives.

Decision-making attributes

A good AI engine is as effective as the initial programming criteria it was made up of. For example in the recruitment cycle, once the basic indicators are filled in, the AI engine can look for internal fulfillments but there can be bias when it comes to choosing the best match.

The talent pool has evolved so much with the millennial generation accepting new experiences as part of their training and learning. A search for a research analyst may purge bias that will lead to a discrimination in the gender bias, age bias resulting in not finding the right person for the work.

How can the human element address such situations?

The human element plays a role in making sure the criteria in the AI framework is updated to reflect the dynamic changing scenario, socio-cultural moves as well as keeping a check into current company policies on diversity etc.

A combined approach will make certain that there are no glitches such as for example bias picking out the right mixture of talent pool under consideration, which ultimately helps in choosing the best fit for the role.

Smart recruitment

One of easy and simple ways to recruit with AI-enabled engines could be the agility it shows while sifting through multiple resumes and narrowing down the very best matches. There are two user case scenarios here:

The external application where a potential candidate engages with the AI feature and depends on it for information and query resolution. This process can make an impersonal experience, because the candidate does not feel connected with the employer or has no human interface to ask more questions or clarify doubts. In this case, the human angle can amplify the engagement with a call or a personalized message on the candidate’s device rendering it a human-digital interaction.

In the internal context, as recruiters struggle to scout for talent from within existing employees, the AI engine can serve up poorly matched profiles as among the better AI applications are not able to screen soft skills in addition to added attributes like leadership skills, culture fit etc. This is where in actuality the human angle can step in and build on the data pulled up by the AI engine. This can be the starting place to eliminate minimal suitable choices in favour of the best suited ones. This combined strategy helps in enabling career growth or expansion for deserving employees.

Conflict resolution

One of the key roles played by the HR function is conflict resolution of all kinds pertaining to multiple areas like compensation, problems with managers as well as other contentious matters. An AI application can’t bring in the creativity and problem solving method of a serious issue where counselling the employee could be more appropriate. In these situations, while futuristic AI solutions could be programmed with an increase of intuition and intellect, they’ll still need the human touch since it is all about working with a person, their fears, emotions and offering emphatic solutions and not some data driven responses. A personalized approach is the only way to make certain that the employee’s issue is handled well.

Where AI will help, is in recognizing repetitive behavioral patterns that can guide working with the employee to reach at a resolution. Analytics from previous situations will help the HR lead become more prepared, most abundant in effective approach.

Lack of inherent understanding

While AI is increasingly used to map and analyze multiple touchpoints in the employee life-cycle, it fails at inferring the causation aspect of two similar things or parameters. For example, they comprehend patterns made before feeding in certain data maps, however if they were asked to relate two kinds of patterns not in this framework, they might fail. They cannot address queries linked to the ‘what would happen if this is not done?’ or vice versa. While a mature program gives some deductions, it can not be one, that 100% of that time period can lead to a resolution by tracing the main cause.

When you see this in the context of working with people, wherein each individual operates at different levels of moral reasoning, intellect, emotional responses, the humane factor has to step in to build on the data to obtain the answers. This is possible as long as an individual interprets the patterns to find the answers.

Some of the important thing takeaways from a HR professional’s perspective is that AI is integral to creating a better, simpler way to do the same things, learn certain aspects that only deep data analytics can help provide and it will continue steadily to evolve with an increase of research.

The human element can not be removed from the mix with regards to employee engagement through a robust HR strategy. The humane aspect serves because the pivot around which AI functionalities brings value, insights, learnings along with value. The smartest solution to use the new way of dealing with people is always to combine those two factors and create an event driven HR strategy, which can be sustainable, smarter, outcome oriented and simply put, celebrates the human in HR.

This article was contributed by Vivek Ranjan, senior VP and chief human resource officer at Zensar.