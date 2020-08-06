Ahmedabad: Fire in India Covid hospital kills eight in critical care



An examination has actually been purchased into the occurrence.





Eight clients at a Covid hospital in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad have actually passed away after a fire broke out inside its critical care system.

Senior fire department authorities Rajesh Bhatt informed BBC Gujarati that the blaze had actually spread out after an employee’s PPE set ignited due to a brief circuit.

“The staffer started running around the critical care unit in panic and the fire spread as a result,” he stated.

Police have actually apprehended one director of the hospital and started examination.

The occurrence happened at 03: 00 regional time (21: 30 GMT).

Mr Bhatt stated that the fire had actually been brought under control after about an hour which 40 other clients in the hospital had actually been moved to a various center.

He included that he and his group would need to go through quarantine as they had actually come in close contact with numerous Covid clients.