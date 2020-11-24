All the facts that we will lay before you come from one of the best Digital Market experts. Ahmed Sobhy is the CEO of Digital Market News and Rottweiler Life. Both these organizations have a massive fan following and have made a name for themselves in a short time SEO is one subject that seems to garner a ton of myths. Let’s bust some of the SEO myths together, shall we?



Some say that when it comes to search engine optimization, there are no more SEO secrets to be told regardless we came up with 5 SEO Secrets. That is not completely true especially if you are a beginning learner in this field. Everything is new to you. Every knowledge is exciting. All that you find out about optimization to you maybe secrets you have gloriously unraveled.

Because even if you are an experienced Internet marketer, there was that time in your past that you were a complete newcomer to all things related to the search engines and how you can make your website rank in the search results. All the SEO techniques that you learned were totally fresh to your mind and all helped you achieve great online results. The same rings true if you are just getting started right now.

Therefore here are 5 SEO secrets that you should know to give your website or online business a good fighting chance.

Target the low hanging fruits.

This refers to the keywords that you should be targeting your Internet marketing campaign. The logic behind this is that all the top and common keywords are already dominated by authority websites. These are sites that have usually been around for a very long time, have accumulated a loyal following, have gathered a great number of links, and already have high-quality content. For you to challenge them with the same keywords would be a very long and hard battle for the top rankings. I am not saying it is an impossible task, but it is sure a very hard one.

Another SEO Secret Create original and quality content for your website

Some people say that duplicate content is a myth, others say otherwise. While this debate keeps on, the only sure thing about content is that you should create your own, original, and great quality content. It should be something that people would love to read and then share with their friends.

Stick with white hat search engine optimization techniques

These are called white hat because these are what the search engines would consider good practices. Learn about the black hat techniques and stay away from these as far as possible. As they always say, it is better to be on the safe side.

Get links the natural and logical way

What this means is that you should think how people would normally link to a website that they genuinely like. They would link using the site’s URL for the anchor text and not an obvious keyword. They would not link to it more than a couple of times within just one web page.

Always be up to date

This is perhaps the best of all the SEO secrets that you can learn. The rules or best practices when it comes to search engine optimization is continuously changing. What you know a year or two ago may no longer apply today or in the next few months. How can you achieve this? By reading SEO blogs, participating in Internet marketing forums, and subscribing to newsletters about the topic.