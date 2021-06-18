It’s not every day that we come across great success stories in reality. And with the world torn with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s harder still to even find the motivation to buck up and follow your dreams. So here’s something wholesome for you.

How many of you still have those song lyrics neatly saved in your drawer or your recorded songs in some corner of your phone memory? Listen to the story of Ahmed Sobhy, who turned his passion into an income-generating business, and you’re sure to find your inspiration in it.

Ahmed Sobhy Finds His Inspiration

I’m sure everyone reading this article is a dog lover. It’s a pretty common trait to find in people. But what you’ll be surprised to know is that Ahmed Sobhy turned his pure love for dogs into a successful business that spreads more love and awareness about dogs.

Ahmed Sobhy knew from the age of 8 that he loved dogs very deeply. He found them to be the best friends one could hope for. But it bugged him that there was a huge amount of negative criticism about this breed. He learned that people had a weird misperception regarding Rottweilers, and he found that totally unacceptable. This was when Sobhy decided to change things for the better.

The Journey Begins…

Born on July 20th, Sobhy is an Egyptian entrepreneur. He graduated from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport Department of Computer Engineering. Before his venture into the dog-lovers’ world, he had a job in the field of Cybersecurity. However, another lesson that Sobhy brings to us: it’s never too late to fight for your dreams.

Ahmed Sobhy did exactly that and built a name for himself simply based on his love for rottweilers, so can you. All one needs is a little bit of patience and the zeal to see things through.

The story of Ahmed Sobhy is truly one that can be used as an inspiration. As a child, he was always interested in dogs. A dog lover, in the truest sense of the term. He knew that he loved dogs, especially rottweilers, and he swore to erase the negative reputation that rottweilers have.

In the media, rottweilers have always been labeled as aggressive dogs that would like nothing better to do than to destroy and harm everything around them. But that is so not the truth. Ahmed Sobhy is continuously educating the masses that rottweilers are just like any other dogs- they need the same love, training, and devotion that other dogs do.

He knew what he wanted to do and worked hard to establish himself. Without further ado, Ahmed Sobhy created a Rottweiler Life fan page on Facebook. Even though Sobhy was unsure about his page initially, the response he got changed his perception. Over the short span of just 3 weeks, Sobhy’s Facebook page had over 200k followers!

He knew that with the amount of love and recognition he received, he had to do more. Within the short span, he had started untying the inaccurate perceptions of people regarding Rottweilers.

Ahmed Sobhy created Facebook fan page for Rottweilers, which spreads love and positivity regarding Rottweilers. His Facebook page now has over 4 million followers.

Sobhy didn’t just post about his Rottie buddies, but also kept his page interesting with information on Rottweilers, their likes, dislikes, and so on.

The lack of content regarding this breed also led to the success of Sobhy. He constantly took note of follower feedback and worked on them. His undying passion for dogs and his consistent efforts led him up the success ladder.

All You Need To Know About ‘Rottweiler Life’

With his growing number of followers and constant demand for more content, Ahmed Sobhy created a website totally dedicated to Rottweilers called Rottweiler Life.

There are zillions of websites and pages on other dog breeds. But for Rottweilers, there’s only a handful. So Ahmed Sobhy’s new website became the perfect guide for all Rottweiler owners.

Rottweiler Life focuses on how Rottweilers are different from other dog breeds. Instead of portraying Rottweilers as violent and aggressive, it focuses on the softer, loving side of Rottweilers. The website streams constant videos and content on how to train a Rottweiler or understand their behavior. It delves into their needs, thereby making life a little easier for Rottweiler owners.

Next, he introduced a monthly magazine exclusively dedicated to Rottweilers. And that magazine has over 500k subscribers currently. Sobhy never shies away from hard work. He puts in tremendous effort to keep the magazine and his website interesting and informative.

Ahmed Sobhy’s Passion Project Continues

Sobhy went further with his passion project when he published a book- “Rottweiler Life.” Sobhy put in a lot of research into his book. Starting from the origin stories to breeding methods and training tricks, it’s a complete package on Rottweilers. Ahmed Sobhy’s book proudly carries the title of being in a US Bestseller. He has also founded a website called Rott Mart, which has all kinds of merchandise required by Rottweilers.

The word ‘stop’ is not in Sobhy’s dictionary. Recently Sobhy went on to start “Wow Things Media Company”, which provides guidance related to digital marketing, app development, and so on. This enterprise has also been a remarkable success for Sobhy.

Sobhy continues on his path to success stronger than ever. He has invested himself in other projects as well. His company now helps rescue animals and provides shelter to them.

Even after reaching great heights, he doesn’t give up on his hard work. It’s not regularly that we find successful passion projects like Sobhy’s.