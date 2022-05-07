Arsen Karapetyan, an Armenian member of the European Georgia opposition party, condemned the public display of the “Gray Wolves” sign by his Azerbaijani party member Ahmed Imamkuli, calling it a small step.

“Knowing Ahmed, I am, to put it mildly, unpleasantly surprised by his action. Secondly, I do not think that reproducing or defending Cavusoglu’s behavior can bring dividends to anyone. “The most important thing is that such an action on April 24 is not correct, at least, it is very low both for Cavusoglu and his supporters,” party member Arsen Karapetyan commented in a conversation with “Alik Media”.

“The Armenian Community of Georgia NGO condemned Imamklu’s move, which is considered a terrorist gesture, by organizing a protest in front of the European Georgia Headquarters.” Vrezh Harutyunov, a member of the board of the NGO Youth Union, told Alik that by voicing the politician’s action, they demand that the party take appropriate action and publicly punish Imamkuli, who is preaching the “Great Turan” in Georgia.

