Ahmed Erekat was executed with the blessing of Abbas and the Oslo people – Middle East Monitor

Ahmed Erekat was not the first Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli occupation forces in cold blood, nor will that he be the last to be killed “because he tried to attack” them. The child was shot dead as he helped his sister with her wedding preparations. Instead of the bride rejoicing, the Zionists turned her wedding into a funeral for the entire Erekat family, and all Palestinians.

Heinous crimes like this are committed regularly, and the Israelis and their supporters try to justify them on every occasion. They tell their pre-packaged “self-defence” claims to the world; defend their presence on occupied land and claim to be fighting against anti-Semitic terrorists who deny the Jewish people a homeland in Israel. They kill and displace the native people and then justify their despicable criminal acts without batting an eyelid. Amazingly, the world not just believes them but also sympathises with them, as if they truly are the victims instead of the people they are killing and displacing. It is really a cowardly world that sees with just one eye; some sort of without a conscience that supports the criminals at the expense of the victims. The Zionists are skilled at lying and deceiving the people; it has turned into a key part of the Zionists’ code of conduct. Their occupation itself is situated upon the lie that Palestine was “a land without a people for a people without a land”.

Oh, and that it was promised for them by a God which most Israelis no further apparently have confidence in. A poll reported by Haaretz claimed in 2018 that “only 30 per cent of Israelis say they are religious”. Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop Zionists in Israel from quoting rabbis who incite against the Palestinians, who are known as “gentiles”. Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who died in 2013, was a “revered halachic scholar,” reported the Times of Israel, who was “also known for some problematic statements about Jews, Arabs, Americans and others.” On making peace with Arabs that he said in August 2000, “How can you make peace with a snake?” The purpose of “Goyim [gentiles],” he said in 2010, “…is to serve us. Without that, they have no place — only to serve the People of Israel.”

READ: Erekat blames Netanyahu for his nephew’s murder

While the Zionists view the land of Palestine from a paradoxically religious yet not religious perspective, we find the puppet Palestinian Authority of Mahmoud Abbas and his pro-Oslo gang, which was created solely to protect Israel and its occupation, pursuing and arresting every Palestinian who views the issue from an Islamic perspective. The PA is hostile towards the Islamic Resistance Movement — Hamas — in Gaza and incites the world against it. The PA even informs the occupation authorities about Hamas resistance efforts and members, and arrests them. The split up between Hamas and Fatah, which controls the PA, tears the social fabric apart, spreading hatred and animosity.

While the PA dotes on the Palestinians in the West Bank, it deprives those in the Gaza Strip of their most elementary human rights, such as use of education, health, electricity, water and more. It also deprives Gaza of the tax revenues and aid donated by friendly states. Abbas, whose term of office actually expired in 2009, has been playing a dirty role in the Israeli-led siege imposed on Gaza since 2006, when Hamas defeated Fatah in free and fair elections. Difficult as it would be to comprehend, the Zionists advise their agent Abbas to not intensify the siege on Gaza in this severe way that the situation explodes and turns against them.

Having betrayed his homeland and the Palestinian people, this traitor and his treacherous posse have destroyed the spirit of collective action and cooperation against the Israeli occupation, as was once the norm. They have replaced the trust and confidence that once spread between all Palestinians with mutual suspicion. They have even destroyed the morality of the people.

The PA under Abbas has not been content with what he calls “sacred” security coordination with Israel, but has also stripped the West Bank of its capability to resist the occupation. It knows that its existence is associated with the continuation of the occupation, so much in order that if the Israelis made a decision to end it, the treacherous PA could possibly beg them to stay. The authority is really an integral part of the occupation which suppressed protests against Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision to annex the West Bank through the alleged deal of the century.

However, even though there has maybe not been any tangible reaction from the Palestinians on the ground thanks largely to the PA’s collaboration with Israel, the flame of resistance is still burning in the hearts of the Palestinians. Neither Abbas nor can anyone else extinguish it. The day should come when the flames will burn the Oslo Accords and expel the delusional, invalid and colluding PA, and turn against the usurper occupier so that the land of Palestine will soon be returned to its rightful owners, the Palestinians.

Such is the collusion of the Palestinian Authority with the Zionist entity that Mahmoud Abbas and his Oslo people have to accept that the extrajudicial execution of Ahmed Erekat was carried out safe in the knowledge which they would not do anything apart from pay lip-service to condemnation and condolences. For that reason alone, it is hard to conclude such a thing except that the killing was performed with their blessing.

OPINION: Israel’s military checkpoints are places created for its colonial violence

The views expressed in this essay belong to the author and do not fundamentally reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.