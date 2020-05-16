Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents and Trayvon Martin’s Want to Speak

Exclusive

Ahmaud Arbery‘s homicide case is drawing nationwide consideration and outrage comparable to the slaying of Trayvon Martin in 2012 … and TMZ’s realized the mother and father of each younger males need to meet.

Lee Merritt — lawyer for Ahmaud’s mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones — tells us … the aim is to get each units of fogeys collectively on a cellphone name quickly, however up to now, they’ve not been in a position to get schedules to line up.

We’re advised either side have expressed curiosity in speaking as they’ve one thing extremely tragic in widespread — shedding youngsters to violence, apparently racially motivated, and focusing on unarmed younger black males.

Merritt says a gathering of the two households will hopefully permit them to encourage one another, study from one another and advocate for his or her sons. He’s hoping Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton can present steering for Ahmaud’s mother and father on dealing with the case, whereas additionally attempting to get well from his dying.

Of course, it should have to simply be by way of a cellphone or video name for now due to the pandemic … however we’re advised either side are keen to make it occur.

The mother and father even have a authorized connection — Ahmaud’s father’s lawyer is Ben Crumb, who’s labored with Trayvon’s household.



Play video content material





As you recognize … Ahmaud was killed on a Brunswick, GA street again in February after being confronted by 2 armed white males — Travis and Gregory McMichael — who declare they thought he was a suspect in a collection of latest burglaries. They weren’t arrested till final week when video leaked of the incident, which has since been described as “modern-day lynching.”