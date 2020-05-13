Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Says Racism is Still Rampant in Small U.S. Towns



Ahmaud Arbery‘s mom thinks his murder reveals greater than the presence of racism in America– she feels it’s spreading out like wildfire in towns … where individuals believe they can escape it.

Wanda Cooper-Jones informs TMZ … her boy’s fatality is beaming a light on a significant issue in the U.S., especially in smaller sized towns in the south that she asserts are racist as well as filled with corruption.

She says what occurred to her boy in Glynn County, Georgia is Exhibit A now. As you recognize … Ahmaud was assailed as well as eliminated by Gregory as well as Travis McMichael back in February, however no apprehensions were made till recently after video clip of the slaying dripped, as well as the situation attracted nationwide focus as well as outrage

Wanda informs us throughout the space in between her boy’s fatality as well as the apprehensions, she really felt helpless as well as been afraid there would certainly be no justice … however she’s urged points are heading in the ideal instructions currently.



Still, she really feels there’s a lengthy method to go. As we initially informed you, Ahmaud’s household as well as lawful group desire every person included in his fatality to be founded guilty as well as “appropriately sentenced.” For the McMichaels, a minimum of, Wanda thinks that implies the capital punishment