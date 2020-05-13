Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Killers Locked Up Away From General Population

Exclusive

The daddy and also child charged of killing Ahmaud Arbery are resting ducks in the prison as they wait for prosecution– and also as a result of that … the guys are being separated behind bars.

Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett informs TMZ … Travis and also Gregory McMichael are being housed in a different wing of the Glynn County Detention Center far from the general population … for their very own security. In various other words, they remain in safety guardianship.

Because of the prominent nature of the instance– and also stress immensely high in the neighborhood– Corbett states both of the McMichaels are siloed off in different cells– informing us the cells are not shut sufficient for them to interact with each various other.

What they can do, we’re informed, is consume alone, occasionally leave their devices under a safe setup– however just amongst themselves– which has to do with it, truly. We’re informed there are no Televisions in the area of the prison where they’re being housed, so they can not comply with the instance current.

For protection factors, Corbett declined to claim whether the guys got on self-destruction watch or whether risks have actually been made on their lives.



TMZ damaged the tale … Ahmaud’s mom informs us she desires district attorneys to look for the death sentence