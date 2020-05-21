Ahmaud Arbery: Third man charged in death of black jogger

Image copyright

A man who filmed the deadly taking pictures of an unarmed black man in the US state of Georgia has been charged with homicide.

William Bryan Jr was additionally charged with legal try to commit false imprisonment on Thursday, stated the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging when he was shot useless throughout a confrontation with a father and son in Brunswick on the afternoon of 23 February.

Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, have been charged with homicide this month.