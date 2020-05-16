Ahmaud Arbery shooting video was leaked by one of the suspects: report

The video reveals McMichael standing in the again of a pickup truck as his son, Greg, confronts and opens fireplace on the jogger with a shotgun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

The McMichaels are white, and Arbery was black, and but the dad, an ex-cop, leaked the video to a radio station two months after the shooting as a result of he thought it could ease rising racial tensions in the South Georgia group of Satilla Shores, WSB-TV reported.

GEORGIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT CENTER OF ARBERY MURDER INVESTIGATION HAS DISTURBING PAST FILLED WITH SCANDALS, CORRUPTION

The gorgeous plot twist was revealed Friday by Alan Tucker, a Brunswick lawyer who had informally consulted with the suspects, and who was beforehand identified to have been the source of the video.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucker instructed WSBS-TV that leaking the video, which had been shot from a second car by a pal of the father and son, was Greg McMichael’s concept.

This article initially appeared in the New York Post. For extra from the Post, click here.