Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Officially Indicted in Georgia

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have each been indicted by way of a grand jury for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The Cobb County D.A., Joyette Holmes, announced the indictment to reporters Wednesday in front of the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, GA. Although the defendants was arrested for murder, the grand jury handed up the indictment … formally charging them with the crimes.



Each defendant is facing 1 count of malice murder, 4 counts felony murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 count false imprisonment and 1 count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

In Georgia murder charges an average of go before a grand jury for indictment.

The 3 defendants have remained in custody since their arrests last month, and last appeared in court in early June for probable cause hearing … where a judge concluded there is certainly enough evidence to move forward with the case.

As we reported … during that hearing, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective took the stand and testified that he found NO evidence Ahmaud ever took anything from the construction site that he walked through before that he was shot and killed.

Remember, the elder McMichael, Gregory, had claimed he thought Arbery matched the description of a burglary suspect. Travis fired the fatal shots on February 23, during a have a problem with Ahmaud … that came in the end 3 men chased him down.



Travis and Gregory were arrested and charged with murder May 8, and a judge ordered them held without bail. Bryan, who recorded the incident, was arrested 14 days later and slapped with charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Authorities allege Bryan had no right to stop or confine Arbery and Bryan was working with the McMichaels by repeatedly using his vehicle to trap Arbery.