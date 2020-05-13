Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Had Similar Confrontation 12 Days Before Shooting



2/11/20

Ahmaud Arbery‘s affirmed killers came in person with a young black guy in their community much less than 2 weeks before the shooting– and also currently one more next-door neighbor declares it was Ahmaud they challenged.

Travis McMichael called cops on February 11 at around 7: 30 PM to report an unidentified “lighter-skinned black male,” using a red t shirt and also white trousers, was trespassing on a building website in Brunswick, GA … this according to an authorities record acquired by TMZ.



In the record, polices claim McMichael informed them he saw the black man cross one building and also go into the building website. McMichael informed polices he went back to the building and also “observed the unknown male run back through the open house under construction toward the area of the back yard.”

Cops reacted and also browsed the building, however nobody existed. They claim the homeowner, Larry English, informed them “it appears the unknown male is only trespassing and plundering around as he has yet to see where anything has been taken.” Cops claim protection video of the occurrence distributed Facebook and also an area watch application however no one might recognize the unidentified black man.

Another next-door neighbor, Diego Perez, states he was likewise existing for theFeb 11 occurrence, in addition to Travis and also his daddy, Gregory, at the February 11 occurrence. It needs to be kept in mind … the cops record never ever discusses Gregory or Diego.

Diego informed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he existed due to the fact that Larry English– that ran out community– sent him the protection webcam video, and also asked him to go inspect it out.

But, Perez states he was likewise on the sceneFeb 23 right after Ahmaud was fired. He cases Ahmaud coincides individual the McMichaels challenged 12 days previously.

As we have actually reported … Travis and also Gregory were apprehended for murder and also exacerbated attack quickly after the cooling video clip of Ahmaud’s shooting dripped recently.

It’s intriguing that the more youthful McMichael explained theFeb 11 intruder as “lighter-skinned’ … due to the fact that Ahmaud had a darker skin.