Ahmaud Arbery: Man who recorded the fatal shooting has been arrested, GBI says

“If we believed he was (just) a witness, we wouldn’t have arrested him,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds mentioned Friday in information convention in Decatur.

Bryan made his first court docket look Friday afternoon, showing earlier than a Justice of the Peace decide in Glynn County through video convention.

The decide learn Bryan his rights in addition to the two costs towards him earlier than telling him bail could be set by a superior court docket decide. Bryan was not requested to enter a plea.

Bryan and his lawyer have repeatedly mentioned he was solely a witness.

“Mr. Bryan has committed no crime and bears no criminal responsibility in (Arbery’s) death,” Bryan’s lawyer Kevin Gough informed reporters in a ready assertion Friday afternoon outdoors Glynn County’s courthouse, minutes forward of Bryan’s preliminary court docket look. “Roddie passed a polygraph examination that effectively exonerates him of any criminal responsibility in this matter.

“Notwithstanding the arrest of Mr. Bryan, nevertheless, and the hardship that he and his household should now endure, Roddie and I stay sympathetic to the Arbery household and to their request for justice for his or her son.”

Gough on Friday said he filed a demand for a speedy trial, and the case should move forward quickly despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan had recorded a video — since made public — of the deadly encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery on February 23 from a vehicle behind a pickup that stopped in the road, authorities had said.

Travis’ father, Gregory McMichael, who was in the bed of the pickup during the shooting, told police that Bryan had tried to help them stop Arbery earlier in the day, according to a police report.

On Friday, a reporter asked Reynolds whether Bryan had been using his vehicle to block Arbery to help Travis and Gregory McMichael pursue him.

“I might refer you to the warrant (for Bryan), significantly to the one on false imprisonment. I feel it speaks for itself,” Reynolds said.

Bryan, taken into custody early Thursday evening in Glynn County, was arrested on warrants charging him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

“The accused (Bryan) did try to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery with out authorized authority, by making an attempt to restrict … Arbery and using his car on a number of events” between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. “with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery,” the warrant dealing with false imprisonment reads.

A person can be charged with felony murder in Georgia if he or she is alleged to have contributed to another’s death, even unintentionally , while committing another felony. The charge of attempted false imprisonment is that felony in this case, Reynolds said.

Gough has mentioned beforehand his shopper was no vigilante and could be the state’s “star witness.” And Monday evening, Gough said his client had no prior contact or plan with the McMichaels prior to the shooting.

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on May 11, Bryan said he prays for the Arbery family every night.

He said of the video, “I hope that it, in the finish, brings justice to the household and peace to the household.”

The attorneys representing members of the Arbery family said Thursday they were relieved by Bryan’s arrest.

“We referred to as for his arrest from the very starting of this course of,” the family’s attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump, and L. Chris Stewart, said.

“His involvement in the homicide of Mr. Arbery was apparent to us, to many round the nation and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as nicely.”

‘A number of pieces of video … helped us get to this point,’ GBI director says

Investigators determined “most likely someday Wednesday” they had enough probable cause to charge Bryan, Reynolds said Friday.

But Reynolds declined Friday to say whether anything found during that search helped lead to Bryan’s arrest.

A reporter asked Reynolds whether Bryan provided police any video beyond what the public has seen.

“Suffice it to say there are a variety of items of video that helped us get up to now,” Reynolds said.

Bryan’s attorney has said client is innocent of wrongdoing

Bryan, 50, and his attorney have maintained that he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Gough told CNN last week that Bryan was working in his yard when he saw a person he did not know being chased by a vehicle he recognized from the neighborhood.

“The preliminary police report described his position in it,” Merritt said. “The concept that he was only a witness, recording the video — that is a current invention. His position on this ambush was nicely documented in the unique police report and is demonstrated by video.”

“It’s primarily based on that video and possible trigger why he’s in custody,” Crump told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday.

The GBI, which is conducting the investigation into Arbery’s death, said Bryan was booked into the Glynn County Jail, where the McMichaels are being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The father and son’s legal teams have said the full details of the case haven’t made it into the public arena, and they’ve promised the truth will exonerate their clients

Video was recorded on Bryan’s cellphone

The video Bryan recorded on his cellphone shows Arbery trying to run around the McMichaels’ truck before turning sharply toward Travis McMichael and tussling over his shotgun. Arbery was shot three times and collapsed in the street.

The 36-second video was not publicly released until more than 10 weeks after the killing and spurred calls for the McMichaels’ arrests . It does not show what led up to the final moments of Arbery’s life.

Gregory McMichael — a former prosecutorial investigator, ex-Glynn County police officer and Travis’ father — told police that he and his son chased Arbery after seeing him at a neighbor’s under-construction home. They suspected him in a rash of break-ins, according to a police incident report.

McMichael told police his son had tried to cut off Arbery with his truck but Arbery turned around.

“McMichael said the unidentified male rotated and started working again the route from which he got here and ‘Roddy’ tried to dam him by which was unsuccessful,” the police report says.

Arbery’s family has said he was jogging through the neighborhood.

Gough mentioned earlier this month that Bryan had shown the video to police . On Monday, Gough mentioned that Bryan had taken a polygraph check that confirmed he was not concerned in the shooting.

Bryan was unarmed at the time of the shooting and he didn’t have any dialog with Gregory or Travis McMichael earlier than the shooting, Gough mentioned, citing check outcomes.

Bryan took the check voluntarily, Gough informed reporters.