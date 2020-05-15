Ahmaud Arbery Legal Team Gets New Lead on Mystery Note

Exclusive

Lawyers for Ahmaud Arbery‘s family members aren’t shutting guide on that mystical note left at the shooting scene– they have actually mosted likely to polices with new details that might connect its writer to the instance.

Attorney Lee Merritt, informs TMZ … he and also his team of detectives got what they think is a legitimate suggestion asserting the note’s writer is somebody that shares connections to Travis and also Gregory McMichael and/or William “Roddie” Bryan

You’ll recall, the note states, “Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

Merritt informs us the suggestion was confidential, however it purportedly originated from somebody in Brunswick, GA– and also the individual referenced the note’s handwriting, claiming it captured their interest.

There was no trademark on the puzzling note– or any type of various other context– however it absolutely appeared to insinuate there’s one more witness available.

Merritt states his team has actually shared the suggestion with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and also the D.A.’s Office.

The GBI claimed on Thursday it had currently determined the writer and also identified she or he was not linked to the murder examination– however Merrit’s suggestion might transform that.



As you understand … the McMichaels are still behind bars after their apprehensions for killingAhmaud The horrible conflict was recorded on video clip by Bryan … that rejects any type of participation with the McMichaels or finding Ahmaud.