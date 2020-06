A grand jury has returned indictments on the three suspects in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man who had been accosted and shot dead as that he went for a jog in a Georgia town, US media has reported.

The killing sparked widespread outrage and has since become a key part of a rigorous national debate around police killings and racism.

Three white men – Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan – have been in custody since their arrests last month.

More details to come