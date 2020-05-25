Ahmaud Arbery Family Lawyer Says D.A.’s, Cops Criminally Investigated by FBI



The lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery‘s household says the federal authorities met with them final week and mentioned they’ve launched a felony investigation into the conduct of two district attorneys and members of the police division that allegedly lined up Ahmaud’s killing.

Lee Merritt appeared Monday on “TMZ Live” and mentioned the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia knowledgeable the household they had been each civil and felony motion in opposition to the officers.

Merritt additionally talked concerning the textual content message the police despatched to a house owner, telling him if there was “action” on his doorbell he ought to name Gregory McMichael, one in every of the accused murderers.

Merritt worries the police conduct might have successfully deputized the elder McMichael, such that the citizen’s arrest legal guidelines do not apply and he could be handled as a regulation enforcement officer. As you realize, McMichael’s son, Travis, is the one who fired the pictures, however Merritt says it may nonetheless be an issue given what the police did.



