Aguila Saleh Issa meets militia leaders, excluding Haftar – Middle East Monitor

The president of the House of Representatives in jap Libya, Aguila Saleh Issa, on Wednesday met with leaders of the militia of General Khalifa Haftar, amid the absence of the latter.

An announcement on the House of Representatives’ Facebook web page confirmed that Issa met with Abdulrazek Al-Nadori, Saqr Geroushi, Mohammed El-Senussi and Khairi Al-Tamimi in Al-Qubah.

The aforementioned figures are leaders in Haftar’s militia, which has been combating in opposition to the internationally-recognised Libyan authorities over legitimacy and authority within the oil-rich nation.

The House of Representatives added that the leaders knowledgeable it of the newest developments within the subject and up to date navy developments all through the nation.

Haftar’s militia has not too long ago suffered quite a few defeats by the hands of the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, in western Libyan cities that border with Tunisia and the Tripoli surrounding areas.

The absence of Haftar from this assembly comes amid a steady disagreement with Issa, because the House of Representatives in Tobruk declared on 25 May its rejection of Haftar’s announcement of his appointment as Libya’s ruler, and dropping the 2015 political settlement.

It is reported that Issa, who prefers to be referred to as “Supreme Commander of Armed forces”, with regards to jap Libya militias, plans to nominate Al-Nadori because the successor of Haftar, to steer the militias.

In December 2015, the Libyan events signed a political settlement that resulted within the formation of a presidential council main the GNA, and the institution of a better state council, however Haftar has looked for years to dam and topple it.

