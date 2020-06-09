‘AGT’ Champ Landau Murphy Jr. Says He Didn’t Experience Racism But Has One Question



Former “America’s Got Talent” champ Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. says he had a a lot completely different expertise on set than Gabrielle Union … however there’s one factor that is nonetheless bothering him.

Landau — who gained season 6 of ‘AGT’ — tells TMZ … he did not expertise any overt racism or discrimination on the present like Gabrielle claims, however he is bummed out as a result of although he gained, he by no means acquired requested again on the present.

While Landau is not sure why ‘AGT’ gave him the chilly shoulder … he does surprise if it has something to do with what went down in Vegas after he was topped.

Landau thought issues had been going swimmingly, his residency reveals appeared packed, however the shot callers apparently noticed it in a different way … and he tells us what led to his early Sin City exit. He suspects that is taking part in a job within the radio silence with the present.

The dude’s acquired an excellent angle about all the pieces although … joking about his final tune on the present, Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way.”

Landau is not the one winner who hasn’t gotten requested again although … there’s Kevin Skinner, Neal Boyd and the Olate Dogs too.