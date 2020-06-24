‘Agreed plot’ to overthrow constitutional order – Ruben Melikyan – Armenian News

President Armen Sarkissian’s move to approve the enforcement of constitutional reforms without his formal consent comes to reaffirm the truth that the program to overthrow the constitutional order and usurp the authority of the Constitutional Court was a previously agreed plot, according to Ruben Melikyan, a human rights advocate.

“President Armen Sarkissiann is ‘working selflessly’, inking bills over night on depriving the president (i.e. himself) of the authority to sign constitutional amendments into law (or send them to the Constitutional Court) in order to keep these things published in the Official Bulletin each day to allow their entry into effect.

“That in fact comes to confirm the hypothesis that there is a prior agreement on overthrowing the constitutional order and usurping the authority of the Constitutional Court.

“The only remaining unclarified question at the moment is whether the agreement was bilateral or trilateral. And that will be clear in the couple of hours to come,” that he said in a public post on Facebook.