Agoda signs a partnership deal with trava.com to boost bitcoin adoption

Travala.com offers you to pay in 30 different cryptocurrencies worldwide including its native token AVA.

Agoda is paving the way for Traval.com to a vast reach with its 2.2 million properties around the globe.

The partnership will generate more revenue for both the firms.

In the time when bitcoin BTC/USD and other digital assets are at the rise, everyone is investing in bitcoin and partnering crypto-friendly ventures.

The crypto-cordial accommodation firm Traval.com has partnered digitally leading travel entity and subsidiary of Booking Holdings, Agoda.

The Travala.com and Agoda merger

Travala.com already has the backing of Binance, one of the biggest exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry. Agoda approximately owns 600,000 hotels globally, so, this merger will benefit both the entities.

Moreover, users around the world will have the facility to pay in 30 different digital assets for their vocation. Including the native token of Travala.com AVA/USD. Notably, users can also pay in Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH/USD, Binance Coin BNB/USD, ElrondNetwork ERD/USD, and other 27 digital assets.

Beniamin Mincu, the CEO of ElrondNetwork shared his excitement by posting this tweet:

Indeed, it is very good news for the crypto-community as Agoda is adapting a captivating approach towards the crypto-adoption. In the wake of this partnership, Agoda will bring 90,124 destinations in 230 countries to the Binance backed travel entity.

The vice president of strategic partnership at Agoda, Damien Pfirsch regarding the merger stated:

“Agoda is pleased to add Travala.com to its list of partnerships, helping it enhance its accommodation offering, and providing its customers with improved travel experience, no matter where their next destination is. Agoda’s technological expertise and private cloud ensure that partners enjoy best-in-class uptime connection to our supply for a smoother customer booking journey, while our strong and extensive relationships with B2B suppliers and accommodation providers’ worldwide means that partners like Travala.com’s customers can easily access Agoda’s competitive rates and variety of inventory.”

Responding to this statement the CEO of Travala.com, Juan Otero said:

“This strategic partnership with Agoda puts Travala.com in a league of its own. We can safely say we are the world’s largest blockchain-based online travel agency by number of accommodation options available with over 2,200,000 options to book covering 90,124 destinations.”

Conclusion

Travala.com claims to be the champion of cryptocurrency adoption. It is the first firm to accept over 30 different cryptocurrencies in addition to other traditional payment frameworks.

Now that Agoda has joined the race towards cryptocurrency adoption, it shows the world is steadily recognising the presence and importance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.