Agnes S. College to go virtual after 1K cases per day of positive COVID-19 results in GA | News

DECATUR, GA (CBS46)–Agnes Scott College is the current school to reveal its Fall 2020 term strategies.

According to an e-mail sent out to professors and trainees, the school will use online classes just throughout the fall term in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the e-mail, “Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in many states, with Georgia reporting a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day. Nationally, we have also seen a sharp rise in the percentage of young adults testing positive. These sobering trends caused us to reassess our plans.”

School authorities kept in mind if it is safe to do so, they will begin to bring trainees back on school, starting with very first year trainees.

The college’s present strategies require:

• Classes to be used in a remote format that will start on August 20.

• Summer workshops for professors and personnel concentrated on online course style and advanced usage of remote innovation.

• Training for the tutoring center personnel.

• Student assistance from the college’s Academic Advising and Accessible Education groups.

• New library resources for supporting remote trainee research study.

• Thanks to the kindness of a personal structure, the hiring of 3 brand-new Office for Internships and Career Development profession coaches to lead profession neighborhoods and to support the expert success of trainees through online internships and tasks and graduate programs fit to their interests.

• Support for the physical, psychological health and wellness of trainees by using twenty-four hour, 7 days a week services and resources through our Wellness Center, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Student Health Services by means of telehealth visits, and Religious and Spiritual Life.

• Use of the Scottie Emergency Fund for trainees who require additional support with necessary requirements– i.e. food, transport, medication, laptop computers.

• Continued preparation for an in- individual, on-campus experience in the spring.

Officials are still exercising information for their fall sports program.

Tuition for the 2020-2021 scholastic year will stay at the revealed level, the school revealed.

“Your tuition supports the special scholastic experience at Agnes Scott and the professors and personnel who provide it. This consists of the work of professors and personnel as explained above to supply an abundant, diverse and constantly developing scholastic program, and the lots of assistance services that improve your knowing experience and guarantee your success. In addition to those currently pointed out, lots of other workplaces will continue to help you in signing up for courses, getting financial assistance, paying your costs, and far more”, the release mentioned.