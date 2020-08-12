Agnes Chow: Hong Kong activist hailed as the ‘real Mulan’

Anges Chow, a 23- year-old pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, has actually got a brand-new label.
Her fans have actually begun calling her “the real Mulan” – in recommendation to the famous Chinese heroine who battled to conserve her household and nation.
Ms Chow was among a handful of activists and media figures apprehended today under a questionable brand-new security law enforced byBeijing She has actually been charged with “colluding with foreign forces” – if founded guilty, she might confront life in prison.
She’s now been launched on bail, however her arrest triggered a profusion of assistance, with lots of tweeting the hashtag #FreeAgnes
Why Mulan?
Mulan is an ancient Chinese legend, however ended up being …