Agnes Chow: Hong Kong activist hailed as the ‘real Mulan’



She’s simply 23 however has actually currently been on the demonstration frontlines several times.





Anges Chow, a 23- year-old pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, has actually got a brand-new label.

Her fans have actually begun calling her “the real Mulan” – in recommendation to the famous Chinese heroine who battled to conserve her household and nation.

Ms Chow was among a handful of activists and media figures apprehended today under a questionable brand-new security law enforced byBeijing She has actually been charged with “colluding with foreign forces” – if founded guilty, she might confront life in prison.

She’s now been launched on bail, however her arrest triggered a profusion of assistance, with lots of tweeting the hashtag #FreeAgnes

Why Mulan?

Mulan is an ancient Chinese legend, however ended up being …