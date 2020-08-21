AGLUCKY 3.2 Cu.ft Compact Refrigerator Double Door Mini Fridge with Top Door and Removable Glass Shelves, Beverage and Food Storage Cooler for Office, Dormitory, Home or Apartment (White)



Price: $209.99

(as of Aug 21,2020 02:30:31 UTC – Details)





❄【Double Door & Large Capacity】 The double door refrigerator is divided into refrigerator and freezer areas. The 2.27 Cu.ft fridge area keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer, the 0.93 Cu.ft freezer area can store frozen foods such as ice cream and meat, and the inside of the door with racks can place drinks and cans.

❄【Adjustable Temperature Control】 The refrigerator has a rotating thermostatic button. The temperature range of the refrigerator area can be adjusted from 32°F to 50°F (from position 1 to the coldest position 7). The freezer area can be adjusted from 3°F to -1°F.

❄【Energy Saving & Low Noise】AGLUCKY refrigerator uses the energy-efficient compressor R600 to cool food quickly with lower energy. In addition, the refrigerator noise is lower than 40db and will not disturb your sleep.

❄【Removable Shelves & Led Lighting】 The refrigerator has two removable glass shelves for storing different types of food, and it is easy to pull out and clean. LED interior light illuminates for easy, nighttime selection of your favorite food or drink.

❄【Space-Saving & Well Storage】 The double door refrigerator of AGLUCKY only takes up 19″(W)x 33.5″ (H)x 20″(D) space, which is very suitable for dormitory, office, bedroom or apartment.