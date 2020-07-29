AGLUCKY 3.2 Cu.ft Compact Refrigerator Double Door Mini Fridge with Top Door and Removable Glass Shelves, Beverage and Food Storage Cooler for Office, Dormitory, Home or Apartment (Black)



Price: $209.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 01:18:00 UTC – Details)



AGLUCKY – the ideal choice for compact refrigerator!

Our AGLUCKY double door refrigerator has a simple and fashion appearance. It does not take up space, which is very suitable for offices, dormitories, apartments and other places where space is tight. In addition, our refrigerator can add a cooler touch of your life!

It is time to choose AGLUCKY for your wine collections.

Features:

Large Capacity: The area of the refrigerator and freezer can provide storage of fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen food, and there is also a lot of storage space on the door of the refrigerator for bottles such as juice, milk, cans, etc.

Double Chrome Handles: Retro-style chrome handle design for added convenience in opening/ closing doors.

Adjustable Temperature: Rotate the thermostatic button to adjust and control the temperature so that the food can be stored longer. The temperature range of the refrigerator area is 32°F to 50°F/ the temperature range of the freezer area is 3°F to -1°F.

Removable Glass Shelves: You can adjust different shelves to store different types of food, as well as easy cleaning.

Specifications:

Brand: AGLUCKY

Unit dimension: 19.3*17.5*31.5 inches

Color: Black

Fridge capacity: 2.24 cu. ft

Freezer capacity: 0.93 cu ft

Temperature range: refrigerator compartment 32°F to 50°F/ Freezer compartment 3°F to -1°F .

Package Included:

Tray x 1

Ice cube tray x1

Ice shovel x 1

Removable glass shelf x 2

Crisper drawer x 1

100% Satisfaction: If you have any question about this product, please contact Amazon Buyer Support or us to solve the problem. Thank you!

❄【Double Door & Large Capacity】 The double door refrigerator is divided into refrigerator and freezer areas. The 2.27 Cu.ft fridge area keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer, the 0.93 Cu.ft freezer area can store frozen foods such as ice cream and meat, and the inside of the door with racks can place drinks and cans.

❄【Adjustable Temperature Control】 The refrigerator has a rotating thermostatic button. The temperature range of the refrigerator area can be adjusted from 32°F to 50°F (from position 1 to the coldest position 7). The freezer area can be adjusted from 3°F to -1°F.

❄【Energy Saving & Low Noise】AGLUCKY refrigerator uses the energy-efficient compressor R600 to cool food quickly with lower energy. In addition, the refrigerator noise is lower than 40db and will not disturb your sleep.

❄【Removable Shelves & Led Lighting】 The refrigerator has two removable glass shelves for storing different types of food, and it is easy to pull out and clean. LED interior light illuminates for easy, nighttime selection of your favorite food or drink.

❄【Space-Saving & Well Storage】 The double door refrigerator of AGLUCKY only takes up 19″(W)x 33.5″ (H)x 20″(D) space, which is very suitable for dormitory, office, bedroom or apartment.