Aghvan Vardanyan to Papikyan. "That man, who once had national dignity, self-love, has now become the accomplice of Aliyev, Erdogan's accomplice"

"There is a judge who was independent before 2018, and now he is independent, the opposite." Alexander Azaryan

Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to Vahagn Khachaturyan

The notice period for Arthur Vanetsyan's rally has expired. Deputy Chief of Police Fidanyan

Hrayr Tovmasyan did not rule out that Pashinyan's statements on Artsakh could be the...
In a conversation with journalists, the former chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan did not rule out that at some point Nikol Pashinyan's...

Everything a home medicine kit should contain
Many people have a medicine box in their home, where the most essential medicines and medical supplies are stored. Aysor.am has singled out the list...

The former manager of one of the Martuni banks stole large sums of money....
As a result of other large-scale investigative-judicial actions carried out in the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the circumstances of...

The people who stole the statue of Komitas have been found
On April 12, the head of the Arabkir administrative district received a letter from the Arabkir police department stating that a metal statue of...

Tomorrow I invite you all to Freedom Square to participate in the torchlight procession...
The second phase of our struggle will start on April 25, we will all take to the streets together, with our relentless actions of...